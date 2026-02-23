Uganda: JCRC Launches Shs15bn Drive to Build Uganda's First Bone Marrow Transplant Centre

The Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) has launched a fundraising campaign to mobilise more than Shs15 billion for the construction of Uganda's first-ever bone marrow transplant centre, a specialised facility expected to significantly improve treatment outcomes for patients with sickle cell disease and other complex blood disorders.

The campaign was unveiled at JCRC headquarters in Lubowa, drawing health leaders, government officials and development partners in support of what has been described as a life-saving national project.

Uganda faces a heavy sickle cell burden. Health data indicate that about 20,000 children are born annually with the disease, and nearly 80 percent die before the age of five due to limited access to comprehensive and curative care.

Medical experts say that while sickle cell disease has traditionally been managed as a lifelong condition, advances in science have made bone marrow transplantation a viable cure.

However, the absence of a domestic transplant centre has forced patients to seek treatment abroad at costs ranging between $300,000 and $500,000 -- a figure beyond the reach of most families.

Speaking at the launch, JCRC Executive Director Cissy Kityo appealed to individuals, corporate entities and development partners to contribute towards the construction of the facility.

"We call upon everyone to contribute towards this cause so that we can save the lives of Ugandans," Dr Kityo said, adding that the centre would drastically reduce preventable deaths and ease the financial strain on affected households.

She noted that beyond sickle cell disease, the facility would also manage other complex blood disorders and cancers requiring bone marrow transplantation, positioning Uganda as a potential regional hub for specialised haematology services.

The Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng, underscored the urgency of expanding specialised treatment infrastructure, saying demand for transplant services continues to rise.

"The demand for these services is enormous, and as government, we are committed to establishing more specialised treatment centres," she said.

Dr Aceng added that the project aligns with the government's broader strategy to strengthen tertiary healthcare services and reduce costly overseas medical referrals that drain both household incomes and national resources.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monica Musenero, pledged her ministry's support in mobilising funding and leveraging scientific expertise to ensure the centre meets international standards.

"Our ministry will do everything possible to ensure that the necessary funding is secured," she said, highlighting the role of research and innovation in advancing Uganda's healthcare systems.

The President of Rotary International, Francesco Arezzo, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a landmark investment in Africa's health infrastructure.

"This centre will greatly improve healthcare not only in Uganda but across the African continent," he said.

Health analysts believe that once operational, the bone marrow transplant centre will reduce outbound medical travel, retain specialised expertise within the country and expand training opportunities for Ugandan professionals in haematology and transplant medicine.

If fully funded and completed, the facility would mark a significant milestone in Uganda's push toward self-reliance in advanced medical care -- offering renewed hope to thousands of families affected by sickle cell disease and other life-threatening blood disorders.