Uganda: Ikon Awards Partners With Blue Pictures to Open Global Doors for Ugandan Filmmakers

The iKON Awards has signed a strategic partnership with Blue Pictures Entertainment, a move aimed at expanding global market access and cross-border collaboration opportunities for Ugandan filmmakers.

Under the agreement, iKON Awards will serve as the execution and implementation partner in Uganda for SIRA - The African Hub, an initiative founded by Blue Pictures to strengthen creative trade, co-productions and talent development across Africa's film ecosystem.

The partnership is anchored in a signed Memorandum of Understanding that will facilitate film distribution, co-production arrangements and structured market access for Ugandan creatives.

Blue Pictures Entertainment, founded in 2011 by award-winning film executive Joy Odiete, is a leading pan-African film distribution and production company with more than two decades of experience in film sales and distribution across the continent.

The company distributes Nollywood and Hollywood content across African cinemas and operates in theatrical distribution, marketing and content aggregation, while also running its own cinema platforms in West Africa.

The company is also the foundational partner behind SIRA - The African Hub, a platform designed to promote cross-border collaboration, creative exchange and project development among African filmmakers.

The 2026 rollout of the partnership will focus on several strategic initiatives. Among them is the SIRA Uganda Pop-Up, which will feature industry labs, curated screenings, professional convenings and Pan-African networking engagements.

A SIRA Curated Producers and Writers Lab, organised in collaboration with Ugandan partners, will support story development, strengthen project packaging and connect local creatives to continental financing and distribution opportunities.

The SIRA / Next Gen Young Filmmakers International Lab will also be introduced as a competitive international selection programme aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and improving access to international funding for emerging filmmakers.

In addition, the partnership will promote Uganda-Nigeria co-production initiatives, facilitating joint story development, financing readiness and coordinated distribution strategies between creatives from both countries.

Ugandan filmmakers are also expected to benefit from curated festival delegations and screenings at major global platforms, including the Toronto International Film Festival, the American Black Film Festival, the American Film Market, and the Berlin International Film Festival, among others.

Distribution and sales access initiatives will further expand opportunities for Ugandan films in West African markets and within the African diaspora.

"This partnership reflects iKON Awards' continued commitment to strengthening cross-African collaboration under its 'Beyond Borders' theme," said Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO and Founder of iKON Awards.

Ms Odiete noted that through the collaboration, Ugandan filmmakers are expected to gain stronger access to international markets, structured development labs, co-production platforms and global exhibition opportunities -- a development seen as a significant boost for Uganda's growing film industry.

Founded as an annual celebration of creativity and excellence in film and television, the iKON Awards recognises outstanding talent and projects within Uganda's creative sector, with a mission to elevate the industry both locally and internationally.

Industry stakeholders say the new partnership could mark a turning point for Ugandan cinema, positioning it more firmly within continental and global film networks while strengthening professional standards and international competitiveness.