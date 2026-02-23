Namibia: Four Die in Karibib Road Accident

Four people died in a road crash on the C33 road between Karibib and Omaruru on Saturday evening.

Erongo police say the accident occurred around 20h00, approximately 22 kilometres from Karibib towards Omaruru, when a sedan carrying six passengers collided with a truck that was allegedly stationary in the middle of the road in an attempt to make a U-turn.

The driver of the sedan, Cassius Katamo (49), died at the scene alongside passenger Karape Katjivive (66).

Two other passengers, Silba Ndjiharine (52) and Selma Kataturua (73), later succumbed to their injuries at Omaruru State Hospital.

The police say the two surviving passengers, a man (59) and a woman (62), sustained serious injuries and were transferred to Katutura State Hospital where they are reported to be in serious but stable condition.

"The truck driver, a Zimbabwean national, was reportedly standing outside the vehicle at the time of the collision," the police say.

The truck had a Walvis Bay registration plate, while the sedan was registered in Windhoek.

The police say the next of kin of the deceased have been informed and investigations are ongoing.