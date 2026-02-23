South Africa: Aucamp Directs Finalisation of Small-Scale Fishers Appeals

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has noted the concerns of small-scale fishers on the finalisation of appeals concerning decisions issued by the delegated authority on the allocation of the Total Applied Effort (TAE) in the Traditional Linefish sector.

In response, the Minister has directed the department to finalise the appeals by 5 March 2026.

The Minister has acknowledged the pressures faced by small-scale fishers and the importance of certainty for coastal communities whose livelihoods depend on responsible access to marine resources.

"I understand the frustration and uncertainty that these decisions have created for small-scale fishers. I want to assure them that their concerns are being approached with empathy and seriousness. Yet good governance requires careful, lawful decision-making. We will stay true to that obligation while working as swiftly as possible to resolve the issue."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Aucamp, has directed that all appeals received from small-scale fishers be prioritised for finalisation.

This was in response to the high volume of appeals received, noting the urgency and seriousness of these matters, and given that the current allocations expire on 28 February 2026.

This timeline takes into consideration that the 30-day prescribed period for the submission of appeals against the decisions of the delegated authority on the Traditional Line Fish TAE lapses on 2 March 2026.

The Minister's directive also aims to ensure that each appeal is considered thoroughly, lawfully, and in a manner that reflects the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's commitment to fairness, accountability, and the sustainable use of South Africa's marine resources.

The department is mindful that the appeals raise important matters relating to the procedural fairness of the decision-making process, the reasonableness of the outcomes, and the pote

ntial implications for the livelihoods and socio-economic well-being of small-scale fishing communities.

"While the appeal process must follow due administrative procedure, the department is committed to concluding the assessments as efficiently as possible.

"All affected stakeholders are encouraged to remain patient while the department follows the legally required steps to ensure that the issues raised are properly evaluated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Oceans Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The department is committed to a balanced and just outcome that safeguards socio-economic interests while upholding its mandate to conserve and protect South Africa's fisheries resources for current and future generations."