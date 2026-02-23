Southern Africa: South Africa to Engage Global Leaders On Agrarian Reform

Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso will lead a high-level South African delegation to Cartagena, Colombia, for the International Conference on Agrarian Reform and Rural Development (ICARRD+20) this week.

The ICARRD+20 conference marks 20 years since the inaugural International Conference on Agrarian Reform and Rural Development, held in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and convenes at a time of renewed global focus on agrarian reform, food sovereignty and the democratic governance of natural resources.

The summit, taking place from 24 to 28 February 2026, provides a strategic platform for governments, social movements and international organisations to deliberate on pressing global challenges, including land and water grabbing, climate change vulnerabilities, and the need for redistributive land reform.

Nyhontso is expected to participate in several high-level bilateral engagements during the conference. These include consultations with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on the launch of the Global Land Observatory and strengthened collaboration on rural development initiatives.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Minister is also scheduled to meet with international leaders, including representatives from Brazil and other countries facing similar land reform and agrarian justice challenges, to exchange perspectives on land governance, environmental sustainability and climate justice.

In addition, the Minister will take part in ministerial sessions focusing on the balance and perspectives of agrarian reform and its role in fostering peace, democracy and equitable development.

The South African delegation comprises members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development, as well as senior officials from the department.

The delegation will participate in a series of key plenaries and high-level segments, including:

· Inaugural Plenary: "Earth: past, present and future: the struggle of the peoples for Agrarian Reform".

· Thematic Sessions: Discussions on the geopolitics of resources, including control over land, oil, and minerals.

· Global Commitments: The "10 years for Agrarian Reform" plenary, aimed at securing global commitments for structural transformation.

"The Minister and the Department of Land Reform views this conference as an essential entry point for the African preparatory process, ensuring that the continent's priorities regarding land governance and dignified livelihoods are central to the global agenda," the department said.