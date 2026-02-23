South Africa: DWS Reaffirms Commitment to Expand Water Access in Rural Areas

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with municipalities to ensure that previously unserved communities have access to safe potable water.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, accompanied by Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo, conducted an oversight visit on Friday, 20 February, to the uMshwathi Bulk Water Supply Scheme in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, to assess progress and address challenges that impede progress of the water supply scheme.

Majodina and Seitlholo were joined by Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, iLembe District Municipality Mayor Thobani Shandu, uMshwathi Local Municipality Mayor Mandla Zondi, as well as uMngeni-uThukela Water Chairperson Advocate Vusi Khuzwayo.

Traditional leaders from the iLembe Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders were also in attendance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The uMshwathi Bulk Water Supply Scheme is being implemented in five phases. Phases 1 - 3 have been completed and already delivering water to several communities within uMshwathi Local Municipality, while Phases 4 and 5 are currently under construction.

Phase 4 includes an almost complete water pipeline supplying five million litres of water per day to surrounding communities, and 1.5 million litres of reservoir capacity at Montobelo Hospital, serving the Dalibho area, where taps are already flowing.

Phase 5 features an 11-kilometre bulk water pipeline - recently commissioned - supplying Bhamshela, Ngcongangconga and Chibini villages, with water flowing to residents' taps.

The scheme draws water from an existing 50 megalitre storage reservoir in Claridge, which is supplied from Midmar Dam through DV Harris Water Treatment Works.

After the completion of the entire uMshwathi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, additional bulk potable water supply will also be provided to Ndwedwe and Maphumulo Local Municipalities.

Majodina underscored the importance of focusing on rural and historically underserved communities.

"People in rural areas are citizens, who deserve quality service delivery. They have the right to access water, and the scheme will help develop livelihoods and restore dignity in the uMgungundlovu District. Rural areas are homes that need [the same level] of service too," she said.

The Minister acknowledged delays experienced since the project's inception in 2013, citing demands from business forums and community stakeholders as contributing factors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Once completed, the project is expected to benefit approximately 28 000 households. Currently, only 15 000 households are receiving fresh water supply.

"Water access equates to freedom, and we are committed to delivering that to unserved communities," Majodina said.

Following the oversight visit, the Minister engaged with residents and visited a household benefiting from the scheme.

She also announced plans to rehabilitate boreholes and protect spring water sources, while encouraging communities to harvest rainwater as a supplementary measure.

Majodina further indicated that the department would return within two weeks to commission another bulk water scheme to benefit more unserved communities.

uMshwathi Mayor Mandla Zondi welcomed the progress, expressing appreciation for the department's assistance and renewed focus on underprivileged communities.

"Rural communities tend to be left in the periphery, with little to no access to basic service delivery. There were critical areas that didn't have water, such as the Montobelo Hospital, which now has its own elevated reservoir. The consistent supply of water has brought relief to the community of uMshwati," Zondi said.