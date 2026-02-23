South Africa: Shanela Nets More Than 900 Suspects Over the Weekend

The Gauteng multidisciplinary integrated teams of Operation Shanela conducted successful high-density operations over the weekend that resulted in the arrest of more than 900 suspects for various offences.

The suspects included 700 suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes such as murder, robbery, rape and sexual assault.

According to the police, the operations conducted simultaneously throughout the five districts in the province also aimed at enhancing police visibility and assist local police stations with crime reduction.

The teams further seized dangerous weapons, various drugs, liquor and a stolen vehicle. With liquor flagged as a contributor of crime in the province, the teams closed down 21 liquor outlets for non-compliance, and the owners were given fines as per the Gauteng Liquor Act.

"Through Operation Shanela, SAPS [the South African Police Service] in Gauteng continue demonstrate its commitment to promoting safety while maximizing police visibility and stamping authority of the State," the police said in a statement.