South Africa: Concern Raised On Police Officers Facing Criminal Charges

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has expressed concern about the disclosure that at least 97 members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been accused of sexual violence or rape nationally.

The figures are drawn from the 2024/25 Annual Report of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

"The committee is gravely concerned that police officers, constitutionally mandated to protect communities, particularly women, children and other vulnerable groups, are themselves allegedly implicated in heinous acts of sexual violence. Such conduct constitutes a serious betrayal of public trust and fundamentally undermines confidence in law enforcement institutions.

"The Portfolio Committee unequivocally condemns these alleged actions. Members of SAPS are expected to serve as role models who uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and respect for human rights.

"Any involvement in acts of sexual violence is wholly incompatible with the duties and responsibilities of policing and must be met with swift, decisive and visible consequences," the committee said in a statement.

Furthermore, the committee conducted oversight visits to several police stations where it was found that "none of the stations visited achieved full compliance with the Domestic Violence Act".

The Act intends to provide for the issuing of protection orders for domestic violence, and for matters connected therewith. It affords the victims of domestic violence the maximum protection from domestic abuse that the law can provide and introduces measures that seek to ensure that the relevant organs of state give full effect to the provisions of this Act.

"Non-compliance was largely attributed to administrative, infrastructural and operational deficiencies, including misalignment between pocketbooks, occurrence books and registers, incomplete documentation, and recording errors.

"The Committee further noted significant impediments relating to the shortage of social workers and the reduced funding of non-profit organisations (NPOs), which play a critical role in supporting SAPS and assisting victims, particularly in ensuring compliance with the Domestic Violence Act.

"The Committee therefore calls on the Department of Social Development to prioritise the employment of additional social workers and to improve funding for NPOs, in recognition of their indispensable role in the domestic violence response ecosystem," the statement continued.

The committee acknowledged that although the numbers are concerning, there are ethical police officers who are dedicated to their work.

"[The] committee places on record its recognition that SAPS is also home to many dedicated, professional and ethical women and men in blue who serve their communities with courage, integrity and commitment, often under difficult and dangerous conditions. These officers should not be judged by the alleged criminal conduct of a minority.

"The committee emphasises that its oversight interventions are not intended to undermine morale within SAPS, but rather to protect the credibility of the institution, support officers who serve honourably, and ensure that misconduct is decisively eradicated so that public trust in policing can be restored and strengthened," the statement read.

Although some shortcomings are procedural, these may have "serious and direct consequences for legal compliance and, more importantly, for the quality, dignity and timeliness of services rendered to victims of domestic violence".

"The Committee further emphasises that community vigilance remains essential as part of an early warning system to detect, prevent and report potential cases of abuse. Communities must be empowered and supported to work collaboratively with law enforcement and social services to protect the most vulnerable.

"The Committee reaffirms that compliance with the Domestic Violence Act is non-negotiable. It will intensify its oversight, engage further with SAPS leadership and relevant oversight bodies, and pursue accountability measures to ensure that police stations comply with both the letter and the spirit of the law.

"The protection of victims of domestic violence remains an absolute priority for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature," the statement concluded.