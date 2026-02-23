Malawi: Catholic Bishop Demands End to 'Punitive Taxes', Warns Government Cost of Living Crisis Is Crushing the Poor

A senior Catholic leader has delivered a blunt rebuke to government economic policies, warning that rising taxes are pushing ordinary Malawians deeper into hardship and threatening the survival of already struggling households.

Alfred Mateyu Chaima, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba, has called on the government to immediately review and remove what he described as "punitive taxes," arguing that the growing tax burden is worsening the cost of living crisis facing millions of Malawians.

Speaking amid intensifying public debate over recent tax adjustments, Chaima said the country's tax regime is increasingly squeezing ordinary citizens, particularly low- and middle-income earners who are already struggling to meet basic household needs.

According to the bishop, government taxation policies are placing citizens under pressure from multiple directions, with workers taxed on their salaries and then taxed again when purchasing essential goods.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"People are taxed when they earn their salaries, and again when they buy goods. Life is becoming increasingly difficult for the poor," Chaima said.

The bishop warned that the cumulative effect of taxes and rising commodity prices has created a situation where many households are barely surviving from one month to the next.

He noted that the cost of basic necessities has sharply increased in recent months, with prices of essential commodities such as sugar, fuel, salt and cooking oil rising significantly across markets.

The recent increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 16.5 percent to 17.5 percent has further intensified concerns, with many consumers reporting immediate price increases across a wide range of everyday goods.

Economic observers say the VAT adjustment has had a ripple effect throughout the economy, as businesses pass the additional tax cost directly to consumers.

For ordinary Malawians whose incomes have remained largely stagnant, the result has been a shrinking purchasing power and a deepening struggle to afford essential items.

Chaima said the economic reality facing many families today is stark and unsustainable.

According to his assessment, the cost of maintaining a modest standard of living for a family of four can now exceed K500,000 per month--a figure far beyond the reach of the majority of Malawians whose wages remain low and often irregular.

Such a gap between income levels and the cost of living, the bishop said, risks pushing more families into poverty and increasing social vulnerability across communities.

"We were promised that life would become easier and commodities cheaper. What we are witnessing is the opposite," he said.

In his remarks, Chaima made a direct appeal to Peter Mutharika, urging him to reconsider the economic direction being taken and to place greater emphasis on policies that protect the welfare of ordinary citizens.

The bishop stressed that government must ensure that revenue collection measures do not disproportionately punish the poor, especially at a time when inflation and commodity shortages are already straining household budgets.

He warned that failure to address the growing economic distress could deepen public frustration and erode confidence in government policy.

The intervention by the Catholic Church adds a significant moral dimension to the ongoing national debate about taxation and the rising cost of living.

Religious leaders in Malawi have historically played a prominent role in speaking out on governance and socio-economic issues, often advocating for policies that prioritize the welfare of vulnerable communities.

Chaima's comments echo growing concerns among citizens and civil society organizations that government revenue strategies must be balanced with strong social protections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Business Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Analysts say while taxation remains an important tool for government financing, poorly calibrated tax increases--particularly on consumption--can disproportionately affect low-income households who spend a larger share of their income on basic goods.

As the cost of living continues to climb, public pressure on government to revisit its fiscal policies is intensifying.

Citizens, economists and civil society groups have increasingly called for economic reforms that promote affordability of basic commodities while still ensuring sustainable government revenue.

For many Malawians, however, the immediate concern remains survival--stretching limited incomes to cover food, transport, energy and other essential expenses.

With religious leaders now openly challenging the country's tax policies, the debate over how government balances fiscal needs with the welfare of its citizens is likely to grow even louder in the coming months.