Liberia: NIC Defends $7.8m Sapz Contract, Cites AfDB Procurement Compliance

- The National Investment Commission (NIC) has defended the award of a $7.8 million infrastructure contract under Liberia's Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) project, stating that the procurement was conducted through an international competitive bidding process in strict adherence to African Development Bank (AfDB) rules.

In a press release issued Friday, Feb. 20, the Commission clarified that the contract value stands at $7,802,746.38 -- not the $19.4 million figure previously reported in some accounts -- and forms part of a broader AfDB-financed initiative aimed at promoting agro-industrial development and reducing food import dependence.

Loan Agreements and Legislative Ratification

According to the NIC, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning as borrower, signed two separate loan agreements with the AfDB totaling $13.54 million. The agreements were executed on Dec. 6, 2021, and Dec. 8, 2023, and later ratified by the National Legislature on June 3, 2022, and April 7, 2023, respectively.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The infrastructure package covers construction of a 4.27-kilometer access road, installation of a signature gate, site grading, power transmission lines and perimeter fencing across 210 hectares at the Buchanan Special Economic Zone/SAPZ site. The works are intended to lay the groundwork for private-sector agro-industrial investment.

International Competitive Bidding Process

The Commission said procurement procedures were conducted under Article VI, Section 6.05 of the loan agreement, which mandates compliance with AfDB procurement guidelines.

Because the contract falls under the "works" category, the NIC stated it was subject to international competitive bidding using the Bank's approved framework.

Twenty-five firms participated in the tender process, with eleven submitting formal bids -- including five Liberian companies. A Bid Evaluation Committee chaired by the Ministry of Public Works reviewed submissions and forwarded its report to the AfDB for mandatory "No Objection" clearance.

Under the Quality and Cost-Based Selection method, HM&A Construction of Sierra Leone, in joint venture with Ghana's Core Construction Limited, was selected based on the lowest evaluated price. The AfDB issued its "No Objection" on June 12, 2025, approving the contract award.

Local Content and Resettlement Measures

Addressing concerns about local participation, the NIC said it collaborated with the Grand Bassa County Administration to encourage contractors to prioritize county-based suppliers and recruit labor from affected communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Commission also disclosed that the project's Resettlement Action Plan has been fully implemented. According to the statement, seven towns received compensation for affected properties, farms, gardens, sacred sites and livelihood activities.

A total of $310,566 was disbursed through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to project-affected persons under the resettlement framework.

Commitment to Transparency

The NIC concluded by stating it remains open to providing additional documentation and clarification regarding the contract award and overall project framework.

The SAPZ initiative forms part of Liberia's broader strategy to modernize agro-processing infrastructure, strengthen food security and position the country as a regional agro-industrial hub.