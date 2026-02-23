Southern Africa: Zimbabwe No Longer Keen On Raw Mineral Exports, Says Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday said that his country is no longer satisfied with being a supplier of raw minerals and is seeking to boost local beneficiation and processing to accelerate industrialization and economic growth.

Emphasizing the need for the country to boost value-added exports at an annual exporters' conference in the second-largest city of Bulawayo, Mnangagwa said his government's thrust is on building a stronger export-led growth for the country.

"In the mining sector, our policy is unequivocal," Mnangagwa said.

"Zimbabwe is no longer satisfied with being a supplier of raw minerals. Under my administration, focus is on local processing, diversifying downstream industries, technology transfer and stronger linkages across the economy."

Mnangagwa urged exporters to grow local products into global brands, noting that exports must be rooted in the country's natural resource endowments, skills and enterprise.

"Zimbabwe must, therefore, continue to grow by producing and processing more, toward increased export volumes," he said, adding that efforts should be made toward scaling up synergies to broaden and diversify the country's industrial base for entry and expansion into global value chains.

Zimbabwe is rich in minerals such as gold, platinum group metals, lithium and chrome, and the mining sector contributes significantly to the country's economy.