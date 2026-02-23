Zimbabwe: Government Crafts New System for Appointments to Parastatal Boards

In a move designed to promote inclusion and transparency, government has introduced a new virtual platform that will serve as a database of eligible candidates for appointment to boards of public entities.

Living up to its mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has opened opportunities for qualified members of the public to register and stand a chance to serve on boards such as the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), Air Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), among others.

Previously, appointments to parastatals were opaque while the parent minister of the public entity literally had the unfettered prerogative to make appointments. In some instances, one individual could end up serving on more than three boards.

In a recent public notice, government, through the Corporate Governance Unit (CGU), invited qualified citizens of Zimbabwe to enlist on the platform for consideration.

"All qualified Zimbabwean professionals are invited to submit their CVs (curriculum vitaes) for inclusion in the CG-MIS National Board Member Database," reads the notice.

Aspiring board members, who previously applied under the old system, are required to re-apply through the new system, as the database is being rebuilt to ensure uniformity and integrity of records.

The CG-MIS platform is designed to modernise corporate governance in State enterprises and public institutions, replacing previous manual systems. Inclusion in the database forms part of a broader process to enhance oversight, professionalism, and performance within parastatals.

Applicants are required to register and submit their credentials online via the CGU portal, which will act as the central hub for all future public entity board appointments.

The CGU says the method conforms to international best practices anchored on ethical, transparent, and competence-based board appointments, and encourages professionals from diverse fields to harness the opportunity to serve the country at board level.

The new digital platform promotes transparency, accountability, and merit-based selection.