Nigeria: #fctdecides2026 - EFCC Arrests 20 Suspects for Vote Buying, Other Electoral Offences

22 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ndidiamaka Ede

EFCC said the suspects were arrested during the FCT area council elections held on Saturday for vote buying, among other electoral offences.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, arrested 20 suspects for sundry electoral offences in during the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections.

The February 2026 FCT area council elections were conducted across the six councils of the FCT on Saturday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The six area councils are Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). Five of the area councils have 10 wards each, while AMAC has 12.

The EFCC announced in a statement by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Sunday, thee arrest of suspects for vote buying involving over N17 million, among other electoral offences.

"The suspects were arrested across the FCT for offences ranging from vote buying and vote selling to obstruction of officers, involving the sum of N17,218,700," the statement said.

It added that five of the suspects were arrested in Kwali, including one arrested with a sum of N13.5 million in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali area council.

"Two others were arrested in Abaji, nine in Gwagwalada and four in Kuje."

The statement did not share the names of the suspects or the political parties to which they were still affiliated.

But Mr Oyewale said the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced winners across the councils.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, secured victory in five of the six area councils: AMAC, Abaji, Bwari, Kwali and Kuje: consolidating its hold on the territory.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only in the Gwagwalada area council.

Yiaga Africa, an election monitoring group, which deployed observers across the 62 wards of the FCT to monitor the polls, acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the election. However, it said there was a general low turnout.

Even though there was a heavy security presence across the capital city, Yiaga flagged isolated cases of vote buying and early closure of exercises in some locations.

The group said logistical challenges significantly affected the timely commencement of voting, particularly in the AMAC. Delays in deploying personnel and materials led to late openings at several polling units, especially in Wuse and Gwarinpa wards.

It also raised concerns about missing elections materials and reassignment of voters to newly created polling units without proper notification. This, it said, resulted in overcrowding in some polling units.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.