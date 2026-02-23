Kenya: 57-Year-Old Man Dies After Electrocution From Clothesline in Kariobangi North

Nairobi — A 57-year-old man, Vincent Ouma Ahura, died after being electrocuted while removing clothes from a drying line outside his Kariobangi North home on Saturday evening, police confirmed.

According to a report filed at Kariobangi North Police Station, the incident occurred around 7.45 pm.

A neighbour, who lives in the Hilston area about 500 metres north of the station, reported the incident at 8.15pm.

Ahura was rushed to Jumuia Hospital in Huruma, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"Police officers from this command immediately rushed to the primary scene and were redirected to the hospital, where they found the lifeless body of the deceased lying on a hospital bed with no visible injuries," read the police report in part.

Crime scene investigators from Starehe processed and documented the scene. The body was later transferred to the City Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

An inquest file, Inquest No. 3/2026, has been opened while case remains under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to establish the circumstances surrounding the electrocution.

Authorities have urged members of the public to exercise caution when handling electrical lines and appliances at home, especially in densely populated urban areas where accidental electrocutions are a recurring hazard.