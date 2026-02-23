Kenya: 10-Month-Old Baby Dies in Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Nakuru

Nairobi — A 10-month-old baby has died in a suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning after a charcoal stove was left burning inside a house in Kahiga Centre, Subukia Sub-County, police said.

According to a report filed at Kirengero Police Station, the incident occurred at around 3.10am on Sunday after a neighbour raised the alarm over a suspected suffocation incident at a rental house located about four kilometres south of the station.

Officers responding to the scene found Joseph Okoth, 23, and his wife Emmaculate Okoth, 21, weak and disoriented inside the house. Their infant child was found unconscious.

Police discovered a charcoal stove (jiko) burning next to the family's bedding and suspect that smoke buildup and depleted oxygen levels inside the enclosed room led to suffocation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"They were all rushed to Subukia Top Care Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival," the police report stated in part.

The parents were admitted in stable condition and are undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the child's body had no visible injuries. The body was moved to Nyahururu Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

The scene was processed and documented, and investigations are ongoing under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Subukia.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a tasteless, odorless and invisible gas produced when fuels such as charcoal burn in poorly ventilated spaces.

Symptoms of acute carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and weakness. At high concentrations, CO can cause loss of consciousness and death within minutes.

Health officials have repeatedly warned against burning charcoal inside enclosed spaces without proper ventilation, especially at night when occupants are asleep.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution when using charcoal stoves indoors and ensure adequate airflow to prevent similar tragedies.