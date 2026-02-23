Kenya: DCI Probes Deadly Mob Killing At Vihiga Political Rally As Boda Boda Rider Lynched

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a deadly mob justice incident during a political rally in Vihiga County that left a boda boda rider dead, raising fresh concerns over security and the arming of supporters at political gatherings.

The victim, identified as George Olande Otobe, also known as Omundu, was killed on February 21, 2026, in Mbale Town after he was allegedly attacked by a mob following an altercation with another man, Hussein Hassan.

According to preliminary findings by the DCI, Otobe is suspected of stabbing Hassan in the head during the confrontation, triggering retaliation from bystanders who fatally assaulted him.

"A knife was recovered from the scene, and Otobe's body was transported to Vihiga County Referral Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination," the DCI said in a statement.

A postmortem conducted on Monday, February 16, confirmed that Otobe died from multiple severe head injuries consistent with mob violence.

His body was later transferred to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Authorities said identification documents showed Otobe was a resident of Kisumu County and worked as a boda boda rider.

Choas

The killing occurred near the venue of the Linda Mwananchi political rally held in Kakamega on the same day, placing the incident within the wider context of heightened political activity in the region.

The DCI expressed concern that some rally organisers may have armed supporters, warning that such actions violate constitutional provisions governing peaceful assembly.

"While the Constitution guarantees every person the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, and to present petitions to public authorities, this right is explicitly conditioned on participants remaining peaceful and unarmed," the agency said.

The investigative agency warned that introducing weapons into political events poses a serious threat to public safety and risks escalating violence.

The DCI commended security officers deployed to the scene for exercising restraint in what it described as a volatile situation, saying their actions helped prevent further injuries and potential loss of life.

The agency also extended condolences to Otobe's family and wished Hassan a speedy recovery.

Investigators have vowed to pursue all individuals involved in the mob killing, as well as anyone responsible for arming supporters or inciting violence.

"No one is above the law, and the DCI remains committed to upholding justice, maintaining public safety, and protecting the rights of all Kenyans," the agency said.

Authorities have urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying suspects and establishing the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

The incident adds to growing national concern over mob justice and political rally security as Kenya's political landscape intensifies ahead of future electoral contests.