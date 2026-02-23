East Africa: Comesa Probes Meta Over Whatsapp Ai Restrictions

23 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission (CCPC) has opened an investigation into Meta Platforms Ireland Limited over alleged abuse of dominance, raising fresh concerns about competition in the region's fast-growing digital services sector.

The probe follows reports that Meta unilaterally amended its WhatsApp Business Solution Terms in October 2025, effectively blocking providers of general-purpose artificial intelligence services from accessing the WhatsApp Business API, while reportedly maintaining access for its own AI offerings.

"The Commission has reasonable cause to suspect that Meta holds a dominant position in the Common Market," said Willard Mwemba, Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

Under Regulation 36 of the COMESA Competition and Consumer Protection Regulations, 2025, companies are barred from abusing a dominant market position to the detriment of competition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Commission said the inquiry will assess whether the amendments have the object or effect of restricting or distorting competition.

"The unilateral amendments to WhatsApp Business Terms are likely to substantially lessen competition by excluding AI service providers from accessing a crucial gateway to their customers," the Commission noted.

Stakeholders have been invited to submit representations by March 16, 2026, with assurances that submissions will be treated confidentially.

The case marks one of the first major tests of COMESA's newly enforced competition framework against a global technology firm, underscoring growing regulatory scrutiny of digital platforms operating in Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.