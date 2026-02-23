East Africa: Comesa Probes Meta Over Whatsapp Ai Restrictions

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition and Consumer Commission (CCPC) has opened an investigation into Meta Platforms Ireland Limited over alleged abuse of dominance, raising fresh concerns about competition in the region's fast-growing digital services sector.

The probe follows reports that Meta unilaterally amended its WhatsApp Business Solution Terms in October 2025, effectively blocking providers of general-purpose artificial intelligence services from accessing the WhatsApp Business API, while reportedly maintaining access for its own AI offerings.

"The Commission has reasonable cause to suspect that Meta holds a dominant position in the Common Market," said Willard Mwemba, Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

Under Regulation 36 of the COMESA Competition and Consumer Protection Regulations, 2025, companies are barred from abusing a dominant market position to the detriment of competition.

The Commission said the inquiry will assess whether the amendments have the object or effect of restricting or distorting competition.

"The unilateral amendments to WhatsApp Business Terms are likely to substantially lessen competition by excluding AI service providers from accessing a crucial gateway to their customers," the Commission noted.

Stakeholders have been invited to submit representations by March 16, 2026, with assurances that submissions will be treated confidentially.

The case marks one of the first major tests of COMESA's newly enforced competition framework against a global technology firm, underscoring growing regulatory scrutiny of digital platforms operating in Africa.