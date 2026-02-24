Angola: When Economic Power Becomes Systemic Risk in Angola

analysis

Angola's diversification strategy was designed to reduce dependence on oil and build a competitive, broad-based economy. Instead, a growing body of public records suggests that economic power is becoming increasingly concentrated around a small number of politically connected conglomerates.

At the center of this transformation stands the Carrinho Group.

Over the past four years, the group has expanded from agro-industry into food importation, military logistics and banking, underwritten by presidential decrees, sovereign guarantees and state-backed financing.

The Strategic Food Reserve: Over Half a Billion Dollars Mobilized

The Strategic Food Reserve (Reserva Estratégica Alimentar -- REA) was launched in 2021 as a national price stabilization and food security mechanism.

In its first operational year alone, the Angolan state invested more than $200 million in the program, according to official reporting by the state-owned Rádio Nacional de Angola.

Between late 2021 and 2022, President João Lourenço authorized four additional supplementary credit lines for the REA totaling $194.4 million.

By 2022, the state broadcaster reported that the REA had moved more than $500 million in food purchases and sales within a single year.

Under the structure formalized through presidential decrees, operational management became associated with Gescesta, linked to the Carrinho Group, while the Entreposto Aduaneiro de Angola appeared as institutional manager.

According to internal documentation and testimonies from individuals involved in the process, the private operator concentrated critical stages of the value chain -- identifying international suppliers, negotiating prices, warehousing, invoicing and distributing goods nationwide.

The state financed the mechanism while Grupo Carrinho controlled the execution.

Despite the magnitude of public funds mobilized, no consolidated public financial report has been released detailing: total effective disbursements, import pricing structures, profit margins, or reconciliation between sovereign guarantees and goods delivered.

After two years, President João Lourenço ordered the termination of the REA management contract with the Carrinho-linked operator amid suspicions of malfeasance and called for an audit. Yet no publicly available forensic accounting has since been released.

In a country where hunger remains widespread, the absence of detailed accounting for a program that moved over half a billion dollars raises institutional questions.

Supplying the Armed Forces -- and Beyond

Following the REA episode, the Carrinho Group secured another highly sensitive role: the exclusive food supply to the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

While no consolidated official figures have been published, contracts linked to the military supply chain are estimated to exceed $250 million per year, according to individuals familiar with the procurement structure.

Exclusivity now appears partially shared with ATL-Alfa - Transporte e Logística, Lda., a company linked to businessman Silvestre Tulumba. ATL-Alfa was incorporated approximately five months before obtaining the logistical supply contract for the FAA. No public explanation accompanied the restructuring.

When contracts involving the feeding of national troops and hundreds of millions of dollars circulate without transparent reporting, the matter extends beyond commerce.

According to information verified by Maka Angola, the Carrinho Group also controls approximately 70 percent of the logistical supply chain for the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police Command.

Food logistics for the the Angolan Armed Forces, the Interior Ministry and the National Police appear to fall largely within the orbit of one dominant conglomerate.

This level of concentration in sectors tied directly to national security institutions raises questions about procurement oversight, competitive neutrality and structural dependency.

The Political Apex of the Carrinho Group

The international projection of the Carrinho Group coincided with Angola's strategic rapprochement with the United States -- one of the defining features of President João Lourenço's foreign policy.

In 2024, then-U.S. President Joe Biden visited Carrinho's industrial facilities in Benguela -- a rare and symbolically significant moment in bilateral relations.

The visit formed part of the Lobito Corridor strategy and functioned as public validation of Carrinho's role in Angola's political economy. In that moment, corporate expansion and diplomatic realignment converged.

Domestically, the group has increasingly come to represent a flagship reference of President João Lourenço's political economy.

Banking Expansion and Systemic Risk

Carrinho's expansion has not been confined to logistics.

In December 2021, the group fully acquired the state-owned Banco de Comércio e Indústria (BCI) for US $29.3 million.

Two and a half years later, in August 2024, Angola's Competition Regulatory Authority (ARC) authorized a concentration operation enabling Grupo Carrinho to hold control of Banco Keve, subject to approval by the Central Bank. The ARC's published decision redacted the percentage of shares involved in the transaction, limiting public visibility into the precise scale of the ownership shift.

A year later, it became a significant shareholder in Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA), acquiring 7.61 percent of the bank's capital through its financial subsidiary.

Consolidated, the group wields influence over food importation and distribution, military and interior security logistics, and multiple banking institutions.

Cross-sector concentration of this magnitude carries clear systemic implications in an emerging financial system.

The transparency gap

Beyond the scale of public contracts, a deeper structural concern emerges of financial opacity.

According to publicly available records, the Carrinho Group does not publish consolidated financial statements. No audited balance sheet, income statement, cash-flow statement or management report is accessible to the public.

The only known profit reference -- approximately $322.4 million for 2022 -- derives from verbal statements cited in local media. No independently verified accounts have been made available to substantiate that figure.

Over nearly three decades, the group has not disclosed consolidated audited accounts, historical revenue or profit series, independent audit reports, or detailed public ownership structures.

Private companies are not required to operate as publicly listed firms. But context matters.

Carrinho has benefited from more than half a billion dollars mobilized through the Strategic Food Reserve; military supply contracts estimated at over $250 million per year; logistical control across key security institutions; sovereign guarantees issued by the Angolan state; and the reported settlement of approximately 30 billion kwanzas in public debt payments. When asked publicly to clarify the financial structure of those payments, the company declined to comment, citing "contractual matters."

When public funds, sovereign guarantees and strategic sectors converge around a single corporate entity -- particularly one expanding into the banking system -- the threshold for transparency rises accordingly.

In emerging economies seeking institutional credibility and investor confidence, transparency is risk management.

The renewed concentration of economic power in Angola around a small number of conglomerates, including Grupo Carrinho, raises structural economic and political concerns. The absence of consolidated public accounts, the use of offshore structures, and the proximity between shareholders and political decision-makers blur the line between public interest and private influence.

When a single group spans banking, food logistics and state-linked security contracts, risk ceases to be private and becomes systemic.

The central issue is not Carrinho's performance. Its power lies less in what is visible than in what remains undisclosed -- influence exercised through opacity that is quietly shaping Angola's future.