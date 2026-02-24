Tanzania Lures Domestic, Foreign Investors to Boost Sugar Industry

23 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Morogoro — THE Tanzanian government is working hard to attract both local and Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) in the sugar industry to close long existing shortage of sugar supply in the country.

The revelation was made yesterday by the Minister, President's Office, Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, while speaking to Mkulazi village residents during his tour of Agro Tech company that has acquired a big piece of land in Morogoro for sugar plantations and production.

The Minister who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, President's Office, Investment, Dr Fred Msemwa, and TISEZA's Director General, Gilead Terry, said in the coming few years the country will have a sufficient supply of sugar industry.

"We have an annual demand of 700,000 tonnes of sugar, of which the coming of these investors will definitely narrow down the sugar gap", said Prof Mkumbo, adding that the government has always been providing an enabling environment for the investment through the private sector.

"One of the goals of VISION 2050 is to make Tanzania in the list of 10 10 countries in Africa for food production.

According to VISION 2050, 70 percent of the projected GDP of 1tr/- is expected to come from the private sector, which automatically comes from investment.

The Minister is in Morogoro Region, touring for the assessment of investment levels in the region, specifically in the sugar industry, and is expected to tour to Kilombero Sugar and Mkulazi Sugar. At a separate time, he is expected to meet all investors in the Region.

