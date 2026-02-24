Zimbabweans Abroad Dismiss Ziyambi's Claim That Diaspora Voting Depends On Constitutional Amendment

The Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative (ZDVI) has dismissed claims by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi that Zimbabweans living abroad will only be able to vote after the passage of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026, saying the two issues are unrelated.

This comes after Ziyambi a few days ago indicated that diaspora voting would only be possible after the passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 and changes to the Electoral Act, a position ZDVI disputes.

In a statement Monday, ZDVI said the minister's remarks were misleading, arguing diaspora voting is already provided for under Section 67 of the Constitution and does not depend on the proposed amendment.

"We find this difficult to understand as nothing in the proposed Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill applies to the issue of Diaspora Voting," ZDVI said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The organisation said only changes to the Electoral Act are required to operationalise diaspora voting.

"As the Minister correctly points out, only an amendment of the Electoral Act is necessary to enable Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora to vote. We are delighted that the Minister has finally agreed that it is only the Electoral Act that needs to be amended," ZDVI said.

The group said Zimbabwe's polling station-based system is defined by the Electoral Act, not the Constitution, and can be adjusted to allow citizens living abroad to register and vote in constituencies linked to their home areas.

ZDVI also said Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote in any referendum on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, as excluding them would violate their constitutional rights.

"We reiterate our earlier position that Zimbabweans living outside the country must participate in the constitutionally required referendum to decide on the proposed amendments.

"If the majority of Zimbabweans vote for such in the referendum, let it be so."

Zimbabwe has a significant population living abroad, but they have historically been excluded from participating in key national votes, including elections and referendums.