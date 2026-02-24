Zimbabwe: It's Hard to Meet Someone Like Him - IShowspeed Says Superstar Jani Was Highlight of His Africa Tour

24 February 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

A month after coming to Zimbabwe as part of his African tour, American YouTuber iShowSpeed is still smitten by his doppelganger, Mudiwa 'Superstar' Jani, whom he described as a highlight of the continental expedition.

Jani's breakthrough came when the YouTube streamer visited Mbare as part of the Harare tour.

The encounter became the highlight of his tour in the country, turning Jani into an overnight sensation.

In a recent online review of the tour, iShowSpeed gave Jani rave reviews, a feather in the cap of the Zimbabwean.

"Zimbabwean Speed, the highlight of the tour. One of the highlights of the tour. He came in acting like me. Everybody got confused even my bodyguards got confused on which one is the real Speed.

"He was such a cool guy to the stream with and being around with. It's hard to meet chilled and cool guys like that," said iShowSpeed.

A rapport appeared to have been etched between the two, with iShowSpeed inviting Jani to tag along on the Ethiopian tour, which was watched by millions on YouTube.

iShowSpeed's tour has turned attention to Africa as he showcases the unexplored side of the continent, which has been hidden in the global media.

