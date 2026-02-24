Kenya: Hundreds Homeless As River Migori Bursts Banks in Migori County

Kisumu — Hundreds of families have been displaced after River Migori burst its banks following heavy rains, triggering widespread flooding in downstream areas.

Local authorities reported that homes, farms, and property were submerged as water levels rose rapidly, forcing residents to flee to safer ground. Families spent the night in the open, with some seeking shelter in nearby schools, churches, and public facilities.

Emergency response teams, including county disaster officials and the Kenya Red Cross, have been deployed to assess the situation and provide humanitarian assistance such as food, clean water, and temporary shelter.

Residents living along the river have been urged to move to higher ground as more rainfall is expected in the region, raising fears of further flooding.

County officials warned of potential health risks, including waterborne diseases, and called for urgent support to assist affected households and prevent a humanitarian crisis.