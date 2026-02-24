Kenya: Passaris Declares Bid for Makadara MP Seat in 2027 Elections

Nairobi — Nairobi Woman Esther Passaris has formally declared that she will vie for the Makadara parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

The Nairobi Woman Representative announced her decision on Monday during a morning interview on Radio47, stating that she had carefully reflected on her political future before settling on Makadara.

"I have decided to vie for the Makadara seat because I believe I can make a meaningful contribution to development in that constituency," Passaris said.

Passaris' declaration signals the end of her tenure as Nairobi Woman Representative, an affirmative action position designed to enhance women's representation in elective office.

Having served two consecutive terms since 2017, she had previously made it clear that she would not seek re-election to the seat in 2027.

On November 22, 2025, she publicly addressed speculation about her political trajectory, distancing herself from campaign posters circulating online that falsely suggested she had endorsed a successor.

"By 2027, God willing, I will have completed two full terms as Nairobi Woman Rep. This is an affirmative action seat, and I believe it is time for another woman to lead," she said at the time.

She insisted that she had not endorsed any candidate and would not be pressured into premature political alignments, insisting that her decisions would be guided by due process within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Why Makadara?

Passaris revealed that her choice of Makadara followed consultations with party colleagues and careful evaluation of viable constituencies. She disclosed that she had initially considered contesting in either Westlands or Makadara.

However, the political equation shifted after Makadara MP George Aladwa signalled his intention to run for Nairobi governor in 2027. His anticipated departure from the parliamentary race appears to have opened the door for Passaris to pursue the seat.

In her November 2025 statement, Passaris also declared her personal support for William Ruto's anticipated 2027 re-election bid, praising his leadership style and development agenda. Her endorsement drew attention given ODM's evolving political posture at the national level.

Despite expressing support for the President, she maintained that her immediate focus remained on delivering on her mandate in Nairobi and completing her second term with tangible results for women and vulnerable groups.

Passaris' latest announcement firmly places her in the Makadara parliamentary race and adds to the growing list of early declarations shaping the 2027 political landscape. Her move reflects broader realignments expected in Nairobi politics, where shifts at the gubernatorial level often trigger a domino effect in constituency contests.