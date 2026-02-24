Kenya: Kasarani MP Karauri Joins Nairobi Governor Race for 2027 Elections

Nairobi — Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri has officially declared his candidacy for Nairobi County Governor in the 2027 general election.

Speaking at a bursary issuance event in Njiru, Karauri sought the support of his constituents as he transitions from constituency politics to vying for the city's top leadership position.

"In 2027, I will be there asking for the Governor's seat. People of Kasarani, have you accepted that I go for it? Have you granted me permission?" Karauri told a cheering crowd.

The lawmaker emphasized practical solutions to Nairobi's chronic challenges, highlighting garbage collection, county roads, and water supply as key areas requiring effective leadership.

"With you, I know we will go until the end. If God says that is the journey we are taking, no one can stop it," he added.

Karauri framed his gubernatorial bid as a response to residents' frustrations, promising results-oriented leadership rather than focusing on political rhetoric.

His announcement comes amid debates over a Sh80 billion cooperation framework signed between President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, which allows the national government to manage certain county functions, including roads, waste management, housing, and river regeneration.

Supporters say the pact will enhance service delivery in a city grappling with poor infrastructure and water shortages. Critics argue it undermines devolution, drawing parallels with the 2020 Nairobi Metropolitan Services model.

Karauri did not comment on the legal disputes surrounding the agreement but positioned himself as a leader capable of addressing everyday challenges facing Nairobi residents.

A businessman and former pilot, Karauri entered Parliament in 2022 as an independent candidate after winning the Kasarani seat. Prior to politics, he worked at Kenya Airways and served as CEO of SportPesa, securing major sponsorship deals locally and internationally.

Karauri joins a growing list of potential contenders for the county's top job, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. As Kenya's capital and economic hub, Nairobi's governorship controls a multi-billion-shilling budget and serves over six million residents, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the next officeholder.

Governor Sakaja maintains that the cooperation agreement strengthens city governance without transferring authority from City Hall, but questions over accountability and oversight remain, with High Court petitions and County Assembly scrutiny ongoing.

Karauri's entry positions him as a practical problem-solver, focusing on delivering tangible services rather than engaging in political debate, appealing to Nairobians frustrated by persistent infrastructural and service challenges.