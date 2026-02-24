Botswana: MP's Reject Motion to Retun Land to Tawana Land Board

Gaborone — Government has no intentions of constructing a Presidential Lodge in the Okavango Delta, Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Mr Moeti Mohwasa, has said.

Responding to a motion in Parliament recently, the minister explained that there was currently no budget allocated for such a development.

He stated that during such difficult economic times, government was not looking to build a facility for the President's use, but rather to facilitate high-value tourism investment by the private sector, thus dismissing the motion which had called for government to return the earmarked land to the Tawana Land Board for district council use, as misplaced.

"Therefore, any plea to request the government to abandon the construction of a Presidential lodge in the Okavango Delta is misplaced," Mr Mohwasa said.

Again, he said government had a lease with the Tawana Land Board for the 22-hectare plot located within a tribal area. He also explained that Presidential Lodge referred to the prestige and high standard of the facility intended to attract elite clientele, not a residence for the Head of State.

Following the minister's explanation, Parliament rejected the motion with 29 legislators voting against it and 15 in favour. The motion was tabled by Maun North MP, Mr Dumelang Saleshando, who argued that the land, measuring 8km by 21km, should be returned to the community.

Mr Saleshando said acquisition was made under Section 32 of the Tribal Land Act despite opposition from Bogosi. He indicated that the inhabitants in the Nhabe area, who relied on tourism due to agricultural challenges, were best positioned to utilise the land.

"Our district councils should be allowed to trade in tourism. I ask that this land be given to our district council to utilise it," Mr Saleshando argued.

He said he was reiterating what had been brought before Parliament about the same piece of land during the 12th Parliament, as was enquired by Maun East, West and Okavango district authorities.

The debate saw a divide among Members of Parliament and in support of government's position, Mahalapye West MP, Mr David Tshere, argued the land was meant for commercial purposes to attract high-profile visitors like former Presidents.

"This is meant to expose high end tourism facilities to our visitors and whether or not the land has been taken is a nonstarter, government has requested a lease to utilise the land for that," he said.

Mmadinare MP, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, stated the facility would be eminent for hosting international events and providing employment spill overs for North West residents.

MP Ignatius Moswaane of Francistown West, argued that the investment would capture high-end tourists who currently commuted from neighbouring countries for excursions.

"This land will further benefit the Batawana communities through development trusts and concessions. That this idea was born from Office of President was meant for facilitation and not self-seeking interests," said Mr Moswaane.

In support of the motion, Ngami legislator, Mr Phillimon Aron accused government of somersaulting on its plans for the land and issuing contradictory statements to Parliament.

"At some point, government seemed not interested in the same piece of land, only to somersault to say the land was earmarked for commercial venture by investors. This land should be returned to Tawana Land Board for redistribution," Mr Aron said.

Also supporting the motion was Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang of Tswapong South, who questioned why the Office of the President was involved in a private sector-led economy and maintained that tribal land should remain under local board control.

"Ngamiland attracts high profile investors on its own and does not need Office of President. The land is a tribal land and should be returned to Tawana Land Board," argued Dr Gobotswang. BOPA

