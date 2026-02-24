Mauritius: Are We Losing the Battle Against Corruption?

The Corruption Perceptions Index 2025 is out. Mauritius' score has dropped from 51 to 48, signalling a setback in the fight against corruption.

In the foreword to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, wrote: "Corruption is an insidious plague that has a wide range of corrosive effects on societies. It undermines democracy and the rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, distorts markets, erodes the quality of life, and allows organised crime, terrorism, and other threats to human security to flourish."

The Convention was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 31 October 2003 and entered into force on 14 December 2005. Mauritius ratified the Convention on 15 December 2004. The General Assembly also designated 9 December as International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it.

People talk about corruption. It is difficult to define it. In the Technical Guide to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, one can read that corruption has been defined in different ways, each lacking in some aspect. It has been suggested that, like an elephant, even though it is difficult to describe it, it is not difficult to recognise it when observed. Generally, corruption would cover bribery, influence peddling, favouritism and nepotism. The World Bank defines corruption as the abuse of public power for private benefit.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Technical Guide takes the view that corruption is generally connected with the activities of the State and especially with the monopoly and discretionary power of the State. In many countries, including Mauritius, the activities of the State are carried out through rules and regulations. Licences, permits and authorisations, for example, that people require for their activities are within the monopoly of the State. These, in turn, require public officials to issue them, and it may take months, thus creating a perception that this is being done to obtain a bribe.

Some time ago, Wikipedia had this to say on the level of corruption in Mauritius: "Corruption in Mauritius follows the familiar patterns of state-based corruption, namely government officials abusing their political powers for private gain... Corruption in the island nation of Mauritius is a widespread and growing problem. The Transparency Index is testimony to the corruption issue prevailing in Mauritius." Despite comprehensive legislation and a more efficient Financial Crimes Commission, corruption seems to be increasing.

While legislation is crucial in the battle against corruption, a comprehensive campaign to educate the public on the damage that corruption can cause to the economy and to our reputation worldwide is essential. People should be encouraged to denounce acts and attempted acts of corruption. Whistleblowers should be protected. In a corruption transaction there is a "corruptor", that is, an individual or entity that actively induces dishonesty, immorality, or illegal acts in others, such as bribing an official for personal gain, and a "corrupted", that is, the person who is tainted by that influence. Both sides stand to benefit, and one cannot expect the two partners in crime to denounce each other. Denunciation can only come from an independent source.

There are ways of detecting corruption. Unexplained displays of wealth are key indicators of corruption, suggestive of illicit gains. It has been said that these signs often appear among public officials or their associates who have suddenly acquired wealth or are living beyond their means, such as through luxury vehicles, high-value properties and expensive, top-tier goods. It is not difficult to locate and expose these individuals, though it may be a long process.

In an essay for an anthology compiled for the inaugural Anti-Corruption Summit held in London in 2016, the Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, wrote: "Corruption is a scourge that can never be tolerated. Countries have tried all ways to combat it. They create anti-corruption agencies. They pass strong laws. They promulgate codes of conduct for public officials. Companies pledge to conduct business cleanly. Yet often corruption remains endemic, a cancer in society." The fight must start at the top, and the Singapore Prime Minister quoted a Chinese proverb that goes: "If the top beam is askew, the bottom beams will be crooked."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The success of the war on corruption will not be found in legislation alone or in flamboyant speeches made at different fora, national and international. It will be found in strong political will and in the independence of those who are called upon to head these institutions. There must be strong political will translated into action and not merely flamboyant statements, hyperbole and clichés, and above all a scrupulously independent institution that is granted total operational autonomy to work impartially.