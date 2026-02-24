Ethiopia's Political Parties Unite to Safeguard Democratic Integrity Ahead of Forthcoming Election

Addis Ababa — Political parties have reaffirmed their collective commitment to upholding democratic principles as the country prepares for its 7th General Election, describing the vote as a decisive moment in shaping a government that reflects the true will of the people.

In a commitment to the national interest, they called for a unified effort to ensure the electoral process remains free, fair, and democratic.

According to the official schedule released by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), the national polls are set to take place on June 1, 2026.

Currently, the registration of candidates, a primary phase of the electoral calendar, is underway, with voter registration expected to follow across all polling stations nationwide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Representatives of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice and Freedom and Equality Party detailed their readiness for the contest.

Eyob Mesafint, a member of the Executive Committee and Election Manager for the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, noted that the party has finalized its fundamental preparations.

He confirmed that candidate registration is proceeding in alignment with the Board's timeline and revealed that the party's comprehensive manifesto and policy documents are ready for the campaign season.

Similarly, Nebiha Mohammed, Head of Public Relations for the Freedom and Equality Party, stressed that a resilient nation and effective governance can only emerge from a genuinely democratic electoral process.

She noted that the party is strengthening its grassroots structures nationwide and will soon unveil a policy platform reflecting the country's current economic, social, and political realities.

Both parties highlighted inclusivity as a core priority, pledging to ensure meaningful participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

They also called on political actors to conduct campaigns strictly within the framework of the law and urged civil society organizations and institutions to act with full impartiality to safeguard the election's credibility.

As Ethiopia advances toward the June 2026 polls, political leaders have reaffirmed that transparent and accountable elections remain the foundation for stable, representative leadership and long-term democratic progress.