Ethiopian Airlines Advances Sustainability With New Food Waste Recycling Partnership

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has taken another major step toward greener aviation by signing a Sustainable Food Waste Recycling Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Provectus Enterprising Inc. and Fusion Global Solutions.

The agreement focuses on transforming food and catering waste from the airline's operations into biomass and other environmentally friendly products.

By converting waste into sustainable resources, the initiative supports circular economy principles and reduces the environmental footprint of airline catering services.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Global Affairs Canada representative Cheryl Urban, highlighting international cooperation in advancing sustainable aviation solutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

With nearly eight decades of operation, Ethiopian Airlines stands as Africa's largest aviation group, serving over 160 passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

The airline plays a vital role in connecting African cities to global markets while prioritizing responsible and eco-conscious growth.

As a proud member of Star Alliance, Ethiopian has consistently earned industry recognition, including multiple Skytrax and APEX awards for excellence in service and leadership in African aviation connectivity.

Looking ahead, the airline's Vision 2035 strategy aims to secure its place among the world's top 20 most competitive aviation groups.

Central to this vision is the expansion of its Pan-African multi-hub network through partnerships with ASKY Airlines, Malawi Airlines, and Zambia Airways.

By combining modern aircraft, enhanced passenger comfort, and environmental responsibility, Ethiopian Airlines continues to set the pace for sustainable aviation across Africa and beyond.