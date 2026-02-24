Ethiopia: Over 71 Billion Birr in Shared Revenue Transferred to Ethiopia's Regions in Seven Months

Addis Ababa — The Speaker of the House of Federation, Agegnehu Teshager, announced that 71.33 billion birr was transferred to regional states during the first seven months of the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year.

This allocation was executed in accordance with the established shared revenue administration and transfer formula.

The Speaker made these remarks during a consultative forum organized by the Subsidy Budget and Shared Revenues Standing Committee of the House of Federation.

The gathering focused on a financial audit report regarding the administration, collection, and transfer of shared revenues involving federal and regional stakeholders.

Agegnehu Teshager noted that significant strides have been made to bolster the system of shared revenue distribution between the federal and regional governments.

He emphasized that the recently implemented reform of the revenue-sharing formula has been applied to enhance equity and efficiency.

The Ministry of Revenues and the Ministry of Mines were commended for their pivotal roles in developing modern technological infrastructure that aligns with the new formula, thereby accelerating the revenue transfer process.

The Speaker explained that these systemic improvements have led to a consistent growth in regional revenues over the past five years.

He highlighted the dramatic shift in figures, noting that regional shares have ascended from 4.2 billion birr prior to the reforms to a substantial 91.73 billion birr by the end of 2017 fiscal year.

The progress achieved through the strong coordination between federal and regional authorities is viewed as a testament to the success of the federal system and the ongoing national reform goals.

In particular, royalty revenues collected from large-scale mining and petroleum resources, a key component of shared income, have shown remarkable growth.

To ensure balanced development and meet the public's growing demands, the Speaker underscored the necessity of expanding all available revenue streams while improving collection and administration.

He further noted that a clear direction has been set to ensure transparency and accountability by subjecting royalty revenue transfers to independent financial audits.

According to Agegnehu Teshager, a previous financial audit conducted by the Federal Auditor General on the Ministry of Revenues and the Ministry of Mines helped build consensus and establish a framework for the current reporting standards.

The findings from these audits are instrumental in determining future administrative directions for both institutions.

Hailu Ifa, Secretary of the Subsidy Budget and Shared Revenues Standing Committee, added that the new shared revenue administration system is grounded in firm principles and characterized by transparency.

He affirmed that the implementation has resulted in significant growth for both the performing ministries and the respective shares received by the regions.