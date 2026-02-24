Somalia: Israel Hosts First Somaliland Water Specialists Since Recognition

Tel Aviv (Horndiplomat) — The Government of Israel has officially welcomed 25 water resource specialists from Somaliland for advanced training in national water planning and management, marking a significant step in growing cooperation between the two sides.

The programme is organised by MASHAV, Israel's international development cooperation agency, and focuses on strengthening technical capacity within Somaliland's National Water Authority (SNWA).

"Honored to welcome this morning the participants of the 1st MASHAV tailor-made course for Somaliland's National Water Authority (SNWA) 'National Water Resources Planning and Management', building capabilities & bilateral cooperation #SDG6," said Eynat Shlein, Deputy Director General of MASHAV, at the opening ceremony.

Israel is widely regarded as one of the world's leading nations in water technology, with strong capacity in designing, managing and executing large-scale water projects, including desalination, irrigation systems, surface and groundwater management, and water recycling. Its integrated national water model has enabled it to address chronic water scarcity through diversified supply sources and continuous innovation.

For Somaliland, water scarcity and recurring droughts remain among the most pressing national challenges. Shortages severely affect pastoralist communities and urban centres, creating sustained humanitarian and development pressures.

Officials say the training of the 25 specialists represents a major investment in long-term institutional capacity building. Through technical knowledge transfer and strategic partnership in the water sector, the initiative aims to help Somaliland develop sustainable solutions, strengthen resilience against drought, and secure reliable water access for both rural and urban populations.

Israel formally recognised the Republic of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2024, opening the way for expanded sectoral cooperation in development-focused areas.

Analysts note that partnerships in water technology extend beyond development cooperation, describing them as strategic investments in stability, food security and economic growth in drought-prone regions.