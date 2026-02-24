South Africa: Gauteng Govt To Set Up Infrastructure Agency - South African News Briefs - February 24, 2026

Gauteng to Centralize All Major Projects Under New Infrastructure Agency

The Gauteng government has announced that it will be creating a bulk infrastructure agency that will centralise all major projects in the province under one roof, reports EWN. The agency will also incorporate capital infrastructure projects from the 11 municipalities in Gauteng. Premier Panyaza Lesufi, during the State of the Province Address at the NASREC Expo Centre, said the agency aims to ensure reliable access to water, electricity, and sanitation to attract and retain investors. Lesufi also revealed interest from 30 potential investors in a proposed Gauteng-Limpopo speed train, which is expected to ease travel backlogs and improve mobility between the two provinces.

Police Kill Two CIT Robbers in KwaZulu-Natal Shootout

Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, reports SABC News. The suspects are allegedly part of a group of robbers wanted in connection with the CIT heist, which happened in Verulam, north of Durban. Research by the University of Cape Town (UCT) found that CIT networks are run by criminal cooperatives that are small, densely connected clusters and form around a core for a specific heist and then dissolve and reassemble in different configurations for the next job. The study found these networks rely on situational leadership, overlapping personal ties, and gatekeepers who connect different criminal clusters.

Experts Warn Water Scarcity Could Be South Africa's Next Major Disaster

Experts at auditing firm Deloitte are calling for the National Treasury to detail interventions to address the country's water crisis when Minister of Finance Enoch delivers Budget 2026, reports EWN. This follows weeks of severe water disruptions in cities like Johannesburg and Tshwane due to ageing infrastructure, leaks, and rising demand. The government has announced plans for maintenance, upgrades, and budget reprioritisation. Experts warn that water may become the country's next major disaster after the energy crisis. Deloitte director Simon van Wyk said there is a need for stronger municipal urban-resilience funding, especially as climate-related disasters increase.

