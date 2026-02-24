Kenya: IED Blast Injures 3 Police Officers in Fafi, Garissa County

Nairobi — Three police officers were injured on Monday after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated during a routine patrol in Fafi Sub-County, Garissa County.

Police said the explosion occurred in the morning in the Harbole area, about four kilometres northwest of the Cobra 10 General Service Unit (GSU) Fafi Operations Camp.

A team of officers led by Chief Inspector Anthony Kungu was on a mission to fetch water using a water bowser when the vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device buried beneath the ground.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the water bowser, particularly in the engine section, and left three officers injured.

"The water bowser was extensively damaged at the engine where three officers on board were injured," the police report stated.

The injured officers sustained multiple injuries, including wounds to the head, neck, chest, shoulders, back, and spine.

They were rescued by fellow officers escorting the convoy in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle and rushed to a nearby dispensary for emergency medical treatment.

Plans were underway to airlift the injured officers to Nairobi for specialised medical care.

Security agencies have launched investigations into the incident, with the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Dadaab taking over the probe.