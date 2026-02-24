Rwanda: New Bill Sets Stage for Modern, Market-Led Farming

The government is moving to overhaul its agricultural legal framework through a plant production bill aimed at boosting productivity, professionalising farming and safeguarding food security amid mounting pressures from rapid population growth and climate stress, sector stakeholders say.

The draft law, whose relevance was approved by Parliament on February 19, seeks to consolidate and modernise regulations governing seeds, plant health, agrochemicals and bio-inputs, as well as farming practices more broadly.

The bill is anchored in Rwanda Vision 2050, which envisions a market-driven, technology-intensive agricultural sector capable of feeding a projected population of 22 million by mid-century up from about 14 million currently, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI).

Why the new bill?

In an explanatory note accompanying the draft legislation, the government notes that Rwanda is the most densely populated country in mainland Africa, with an annual population growth rate of about 2.3 per cent--equivalent to adding the population of an average district each year.

Policymakers warn that without decisive reforms, food security could come under severe strain.

The proposed law replaces three existing statutes: the 2016 law governing seeds and plant varieties, the 2012 law on agrochemicals, and the 2016 law on plant health protection. Officials say these frameworks predate key national strategies such as Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), and no longer adequately support current ambitions.

Vision 2050 targets a nearly 15-fold increase in agricultural productivity compared with today and projects that less than 30 per cent of Rwandans will be employed in farming by 2050, down from about 60 per cent currently.

Agriculture is expected to become high-tech and fully irrigated across 600,000 hectares of irrigable land, driven by professional farmers operating large farms and supported by private investment.

Currently, just over 74,000 hectares are irrigated, according to MINAGRI.

Under NST2, the government aims to increase productivity of priority crops by at least 50 per cent and expand farmer access to extension services from 35 per cent to 69 per cent by 2029, in partnership with the private sector.

However, recent gains have largely resulted from expanding cultivated land rather than improving yields. Maize production, for example, rose from 357,083 tonnes in 2014 to 627,086 tonnes in 2024, yet average yields increased only marginally--from 1.7 to 2 tonnes per hectare, MINAGRI data show.

With arable land shrinking due to pressures such as housing expansion, further land expansion is not considered sustainable.

Officials also cite regulatory fragmentation, weak enforcement, counterfeit farm inputs and limited alignment with regional and international standards as persistent challenges.

Key reforms proposed in the bill

The draft law introduces a series of changes aimed at professionalising the sector and strengthening oversight.

Professionalising farming

For the first time, farming is granted a dedicated legal chapter. Farmers will be categorised as small-, medium- or large-scale, with specific requirements for medium- and large-scale operators to be defined in a ministerial order.

Boosting private sector participation, penalising offenders

Provisions governing plant varieties and seeds are revised to allow licensed private seed inspectors and producers to provide regulated services.

The bill strengthens quality control, regulates seed trade and introduces offences and penalties--elements largely absent from the previous framework.

Seed quality and genetic resources

Plant breeders will be required to maintain registered varieties. The bill provides for conservation of genetic resources, clearer seed certification standards and tighter regulation of seed processing.

Agrochemicals and bio-inputs

For the first time, the law distinguishes between conventional agrochemicals and biological inputs. Previously regulated under the same regime, bio-inputs--considered more environmentally friendly will undergo a testing process tailored to their lower-risk nature through a ministerial order.

The legislation also prohibits misuse of agricultural inputs in ways that harm human health or ecosystems, aligning Rwanda with international environmental conventions.

'We need to advance faster'

Presenting the bill to Parliament, Telesphore Ndabamenye, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, underscored the urgency of reform.

"Food security is necessary and the statistics indicate that we need to advance faster and match the increase of the population," he told lawmakers. "We need to increase food production even though the land does not increase."

Ndabamenye said the bill seeks to close gaps in seed multiplication and fertiliser use, helping to curb the spread of falsified and substandard inputs.

He warned of persistent malpractice in the sector, including importing or exporting seeds without permits and producing or selling substandard fertilisers and pesticides, which he said endanger both livelihoods and lives.

Profiling farmers, he added, is "totally new" under Rwandan law and will help government and financial institutions better target support, including access to finance.

Stakeholder views

Jean-Paul Munyakazi, a farmer and legal representative of Imbaraga Farmers' Organisation, said the bill addresses long-standing gaps, particularly the absence of enforceable standards and accountability.

He noted that the lack of a clear definition of an active farmer has complicated planning, with anyone without formal employment often considered a farmer regardless of scale or commitment.

Imbaraga has proposed defining an active farmer as someone cultivating at least half a hectare--above the current average of about a quarter hectare per person.

Such a threshold, he argued, would allow farmers to meet household needs while generating marketable surplus, a key step toward commercialisation and higher rural incomes.

Agricultural economist Alfred Bizoza said the bill flows directly from Vision 2050's long-term direction.

"One major challenge is land fragmentation," he said, noting that average landholdings of less than 0.5 hectares make commercial farming difficult. Investment-oriented agriculture, he added, typically requires at least five hectares to enable mechanisation and modern techniques.

Clearer farmer classification would help distinguish subsistence growers from commercial producers eligible for structured support, he said, while stronger enforcement would ensure suppliers--not farmers--are held accountable for counterfeit inputs or misuse of subsidised resources.

MPs weigh in

Lawmakers broadly welcomed the bill, with Deogratias Nzamwita describing it as a "good initiative" that addresses market access challenges, including the need for formal contract farming.

Others raised implementation concerns. MP Eugene Musolini cited weak infrastructure integration and delays in accessing agro-ecology-specific seeds. Phoebe Kanyange pointed to electricity shortages affecting irrigation, while Damien Nyabyenda urged greater investment in rainwater harvesting and mechanisation for farmers in hilly, water-stressed areas.

Responding, Ndabamenye said mechanisation corridors are being expanded and cooperatives will play a greater role in equipment sharing.

The bill, he added, introduces safeguards for irrigation hubs and promotes investment in drying systems and storage facilities to curb post-harvest losses.

The draft law will now undergo detailed scrutiny by a parliamentary committee before returning to the plenary for a final vote.

If enacted, it would mark one of the most comprehensive agricultural legal reforms in Rwanda's recent history, aimed at transforming the sector into a competitive, market-oriented engine of growth.