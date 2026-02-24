Kenya: 2 Hurt After Heavy Rains Collapse 50 Houses in Kibagare Slums

24 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Two people were injured on Monday after dozens of makeshift houses collapsed in Kibagare slums in Westlands Sub-County following heavy rainfall, police have confirmed.

According to a police incident report filed at Spring Valley Police Station under OB.19/23/02/2026 at 9.50am, the collapse occurred at around 8.30am in Kibagare, approximately five kilometres southwest of the station.

The incident involved about 50 iron-sheet houses that gave way after intense rainfall weakened the structures.

Authorities said a member of the Nyumba Kumi initiative alerted police to the incident, prompting an emergency response.

"The scene was cordoned off and evacuation conducted," the police report stated.

Police confirmed that two individuals sustained minor injuries after being struck by falling iron sheets.

The victims were treated, and no fatalities were reported.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident.

