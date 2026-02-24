Tanzania: Zanzibar Pledges Stronger Support for Nurses, Midwives

Zanzibar — THE government of Zanzibar has pledged to strengthen the health sector by improving working environment and staff welfare, recognising nurses and midwives as frontline lifesavers.

Permanent Secretary in the Zanzibar's Ministry of Health, Mngereza Mzee Miraji, made the remarks recently while addressing newly licensed nurses and midwives who passed their 2025/2026 registration examinations.

"We recognise the enormous role nurses and midwives play in reducing maternal and infant mortality," he said.

He added: "Professional ethics and integrity must guide your work because you are entrusted with the lives of mothers and children."

Dr Miraji said the government is committed to equipping health facilities and improving working conditions to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services.

Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services, Mwanaisha Juma Fakihi, said the two-day orientation training aimed to strengthen participants' understanding of professional laws and regulations.

"This profession carries great responsibility. Ethical conduct is not optional, it defines who we are as caregivers," she said.

Chairperson of the Zanzibar Nurses and Midwives Council, Sharifa Awadh Salim, said the licensing examination ensures graduates meet international professional standards.

"The examination measures competence and protects the public. Compassion, confidentiality and professionalism must remain central in your daily duties," she said.