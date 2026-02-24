Tanzania: Zanzibar Govt Finalises Kiswahili Policy

24 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Ali Abdulghulam Hussein has announced that the government is in the final stages of completing the Kiswahili Policy, which is expected to be concluded soon.

He made the remarks while responding to a supplementary question from Women's Representative Jabu Makame Juma during the second meeting of the House of Representatives.

He said that once finalised, the policy will undergo formal procedures before being officially implemented.

The Deputy Minister added that the government is implementing strategies to further strengthen the Kiswahili language, including plans to construct office premises for the Zanzibar Kiswahili Council. He said the project is already in the implementation pipeline.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve staff welfare, institutional structure and operational efficiency in line with Kiswahili's growing international recognition.

Responding to Tumbatu Representative Dr Mahmoud Omar Hamad on the standardisation of new Kiswahili terminology, last formally undertaken in 1934 Mr Hussein said terminology development continues as needed through the Zanzibar Kiswahili Council.

He further confirmed that at least 200 Tanzanian youths abroad have benefitted from Kiswahili-related opportunities, including three in the United States, five in Egypt, two in Germany and one in Comoros.

Kiswahili teachers in Zanzibar have also benefited by teaching foreign learners and collaborating with local institutions.

