Tanzania: Zanzibar Airport Dismisses Baggage Theft Claims

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) has dismissed social media reports alleging that the authority admitted to incidents of baggage theft at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA).

Speaking at a press briefing, ZAA Director General, Mr Seif Abdallah described the reports as misleading and inaccurate, stressing that the authority has never issued any statement confirming baggage theft at the airport.

"I would like to categorically deny these claims. ZAA has not admitted to any incidents of baggage theft occurring at AAKIA," he said.

Mr Abdallah explained that although the authority received complaints from some traders expressing concern over missing or tampered luggage, this should not be interpreted as confirmation that theft occurred within the airport premises.

Upon receiving the complaints, ZAA immediately formed a special investigative committee to conduct a comprehensive inquiry, which lasted one month.

The area of concern was identified as the aircraft cargo hold, a section that typically does not have surveillance cameras.

The committee inspected arriving cargo while still inside the aircraft and during offloading to determine whether any luggage had been opened or tampered with.

It also supervised a special screening exercise for all personnel accessing aircraft for baggage handling to verify cargo safety.

In addition, investigators reviewed existing security systems, examined cargo records, assessed baggage handling procedures and strengthened cooperation with security agencies and other aviation stakeholders.

Following the investigation, supported by photographic and CCTV evidence, the committee concluded that many of the damaged or opened bags had been tampered with before arriving at AAKIA.

As an added precaution, ZAA directed ground handling service providers to install surveillance cameras inside aircraft cargo holds and to equip baggage handlers with body-worn cameras during offloading operations.

The measures are intended to enhance transparency and enable quicker detection of any irregularities in the handling process.

"After completing the investigation, ZAA is satisfied that there is no direct evidence proving that baggage theft is taking place within AAKIA," Mr Abdallah emphasised.

He added that airport security systems continue to be strengthened to ensure the highest standards of safety for passengers, cargo and all aviation stakeholders.

ZAA also reminded travellers to comply with airline security guidelines when packing checked luggage, noting that in some cases, baggage may be opened by security officers at the departure airport if suspicious items are detected that could compromise flight safety.

The authority urged the public, stakeholders and media houses to seek information from official sources and refrain from spreading unverified reports that could damage the airport's image and reputation.

Mr Abdallah reaffirmed that ZAA remains open to receiving complaints and feedback and is committed to addressing concerns promptly, transparently and professionally.

He assured citizens, travellers and business operators that baggage safety and quality service delivery at AAKIA remain top priorities.

"ZAA will continue to take firm measures to ensure that security standards are upheld at all times," he said.