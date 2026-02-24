South Africa: Nearly Half of Black South Africans Live Below the Lower Poverty Line

43.8 percent of Black South Africans live below the lower-bound poverty line of R1,300 per person per month.

Nearly half of Black South Africans are living below the lower-bound poverty line, according to the January Household Affordability Index.

The data shows that 43.8% fall below the lower-bound poverty line, which is set at R1,300 per person per month . This poverty line reflects the minimum amount needed to cover both food and basic non-food items.

The index also shows that 20.8% of Black South Africans live below the food poverty line of R777 per person per month . The food poverty line represents the minimum amount required to afford basic nutrition.

These figures are recorded before additional January pressures such as school expenses and rising monthly food costs are added to household budgets.

The January data shows that the average household food basket costs more than R5,400 a month . For families already living below poverty thresholds, this makes it extremely difficult to secure enough food.