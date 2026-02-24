Somalia's New Ambassador to Australia Presents Credentials, Pledges Stronger Ties

Canberra, Australia — Somalia's newly appointed ambassador to Australia, Dr. Faysal Ahmed Salad, formally presented his credentials to Governor-General Sam Mostyn in a ceremony seen as a milestone in strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The move marks what officials described as a historic step toward deepening ties between Somalia and Australia.

During the ceremony, the ambassador underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation, noting that closer engagement could deliver mutual benefits and sustainable development.

Key issues discussed included the vital role of remittance companies in Somalia's economy and the need to ease licensing requirements and banking access for money service businesses operating in Australia.

The talks also focused on boosting cooperation in education and trade to support economic growth, as well as facilitating travel, including consideration of visa-on-arrival arrangements for Somali passport holders, particularly those with diplomatic and service passports.

The ambassador highlighted the Somali diaspora in Australia as a crucial bridge between the two nations and expressed his commitment to working closely with Australian authorities and partners to further strengthen bilateral relations.