Somalia: Talks Between Somalia Future Council and Federal Government End Without Agreement

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somalia Future Council said it was "deeply disappointed" after negotiations with the Federal Government of Somalia ended without a breakthrough, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The council said the meetings had aimed to address key political issues critical to the country's future but failed to yield a final agreement despite ongoing discussions.

"The Somalia Future Council regrets that the negotiations with the government have concluded without results," the statement said.

It added that the talks were intended to resolve pressing political disputes, but the two sides were unable to reach consensus on core issues.

Despite the setback, the council reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue, saying it remains ready to engage in efforts that could lead to a sustainable solution based on mutual respect, consultation and the protection of the Somali public's interests.

The council also called on all political stakeholders to demonstrate flexibility and responsibility to overcome current challenges and help ensure lasting stability and development in Somalia.