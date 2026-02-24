Sudan: Al-Eisir Calls for Respect for Sovereignty and Preservation of African Unity, Warns Against Support for Armed Rebellions

Khartoum, February 23, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed Sudan's steadfast adherence to the principles of respecting national sovereignty and safeguarding African unity, warning against any practices that could undermine regional stability or support armed rebel movements.

In a press statement, Al-Eisir said: "Years ago, Uganda accused Sudan of supporting Joseph Kony, the Ugandan rebel and leader of what was known as the Lord's Resistance Army, without providing evidence, and subsequently carried out cross-border operations in response. However, unlike the commander of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who recently appeared in Kampala to address rebel leaders, there is no record indicating that Kony delivered speeches, exerted political pressure, or communicated with rebels in the heart of Sudan's capital, Khartoum."

He noted that in 1999, the two countries signed the Nairobi Agreement, pledging to respect sovereignty, refrain from interference, and preserve regional stability. He explained that these commitments are grounded in the Charter of the United Nations and the founding legal framework of the African Union, as firm pillars of good neighborliness and the promotion of peace across the continent.

Al-Eisir further stated: "The presence of the commander of the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in Kampala constitutes a flagrant violation of those commitments, as it infringes upon Sudan's sovereignty, casts a shadow over the historic relations between our two countries, and contravenes the clear principles of the African Union rejecting support for armed rebellions."

The Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism reiterated that Sudan remains unwavering in its commitment to peace, African unity, and the rule of law, calling on all parties to respect and uphold these principles.

Al-Eisir added that Sudan's path is clear: consolidating stability, defending Africa's sovereignty, rejecting the instrumentalization of armed groups to serve external agendas at the expense of the continent's resources, and building enduring bridges between states for the benefit of future generations.