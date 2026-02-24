Namibia: Miss Namibia Boss Bows Out

Emotional intelligence at the heart of Umbi Karuaihe-Upi's leadership approach

"A good dancer knows when to leave the stage."

These are the words of longtime media executive Umbi Karuaihe-Upi (62) as she reflects on a 35-year career spanning the Miss Namibia Organisation and commitments at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The former chief executive traces the beginning of her career to Namibia's independence in 1990, when she reported live from Independence Stadium. She describes the moment as decisive in shaping her professional outlook.

"Observing history unfold before my eyes made me acutely aware of the significance of my role within Namibian society," she says.

Over the years, Karuaihe-Upi has held several roles at NBC, including that of reporter, producer, director and executive. She says the experience has strengthened her commitment to public service and national development.

"It was a privilege to bring attention to the most pressing issues confronting our citizens," she says.

Her involvement in the Miss Namibia pageant began after the NBC acquired the pageant's trademark.

Karuaihe-Upi says she has worked to reposition the competition as one going beyond physical appearance.

She says the pageant has become "a powerful platform for social change and empowerment".

Education became a central focus during her tenure, she says.

"I prioritised securing meaningful prizes, particularly educational scholarships," she says.

Karuaihe-Upi says the organisation also promoted tourism, culture and the local fashion sector while expanding activities nationwide.

Despite these achievements, she describes her position as demanding and complex.

"The role demands collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and an in-depth awareness of the organisation's purpose," she says.

She says an ongoing challenge is public misunderstanding of the work involved.

"Many do not appreciate the immense effort that goes into these events," she says.

Among the most difficult experiences were ethical conflicts and long periods away from her family.

"Some of the most difficult periods I faced included working with individuals who did not share the same ethical standards," she says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She says addressing participants' needs required empathy and adaptability.

Karuaihe-Upi says integrity and emotional awareness were central to her leadership style.

"Emotional intelligence lies at the heart of my leadership approach," she says.

Additionally, personal sacrifices were unavoidable during her years in office.

"The responsibilities were relentless, often feeling as though the position required my attention 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she says.

Teaching and creative work were among the activities she had to abandon.

"Teaching and mentoring have always been my second loves," she says.

With retirement, Karuaihe-Upi hopes to return to those interests and spend more time with her family.

Looking back, she says she hopes to be remembered for her dedication and service.

"My hope is that my legacy will be seen as grounded in hard work, a strong work ethic, unwavering passion and deep patriotism," she says.

During her tenure, Namibia recorded notable results at international competitions, including a top 20 finish at the Miss Universe pageant.

Karuaihe-Upi says the achievements demonstrate the value of sustained investment in young women.

"These achievements reflect our commitment to excellence and demonstrate that hard work truly pays off."