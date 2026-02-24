Africa: WHO Convenes Global Experts in Brazzaville to Strengthen Clinical Care for Filovirus Diseases

press release

Brazzaville — As outbreaks of Filovirus Disease (FVD) continue to regularly affect countries across Africa and in efforts to increase preparedness capacities, the World Health Organization (WHO) with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has convened 50 clinicians, researchers and public health specialists globally and partners for a five-day Filovirus Disease Optimized Supportive Care Workshop to update and harmonize clinical management guidelines.

The continent bears the heaviest burden of FVD outbreaks, with increasing frequency in recent years. In 2025 alone, four countries (the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda) reported outbreaks.

"Our collective experience in filovirus outbreaks, has shown that when supportive care is optimized and standardized, the chance of survival in patients increases. This workshop aims to bring experts from around the globe, to share, debate, analyse and update WHO recommendations. A clinical toolkit for frontline clinicians and key performance indicators that policy makers can use to improve quality during outbreaks will also be developed." said Dr Janet Diaz, Unit Head for Safe and Scalable Care, WHO Headquarters.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Over the course of the workshop, experts are reviewing current standards of care, assessing emerging clinical evidence, identifying gaps in existing guidance, and working toward consensus on updated, evidence-informed recommendations for patient management across the world. Particular attention is being given to the optimization of fluid therapy, patient monitoring and care of patients with severe complications such as bleeding and renal failure as well as the care for survivors, and populations at increased risk, such as pregnant women and children.

The engagement also includes a one-day training on Good Clinical Practice and WHO core clinical trial standard operating procedures, strengthening the readiness of principal investigators and research teams to rapidly and ethically implement clinical trials during outbreaks. Clinical trials remain essential for determining the safety and effectiveness of candidate vaccines and therapeutics.

"Marburg and Ebola are among the most lethal pathogens we face and have significant social, economic and psychological impact on individuals and communities that have been affected. In the absence of approved specific vaccines and treatments for Marburg virus disease and Sudan virus diseases, the quality and consistency of supportive care determine survival. Standardized, evidence-based care is not optional, it is lifesaving," said Dr Marie-Roseline Darnycka Belizaire, Director, Emergency preparedness and Response at WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The workshop will produce a consolidated clinical management guideline drawing on the best available evidence and field experience, alongside a comprehensive optimized supportive care toolkit designed for use in all resource settings.

Following the four-day technical discussions, WHO will conduct a one-day training on Good Clinical Practice and WHO core clinical trial standard operating procedures, strengthening the readiness of principal investigators and research teams to rapidly and ethically implement clinical trials during outbreaks. Clinical trials remain essential for determining the safety and effectiveness of candidate vaccines and therapeutics.

Once finalized, the updated guidance will be disseminated to Member States and integrated into preparedness planning, training and simulation exercises. WHO will continue working with countries and partners to strengthen clinical capacity and advance research on filovirus therapeutics and vaccines.