Madagascar: Corentin Martins Stays On As Madagascar Coach With Renewed Continental Ambitions

The Malagasy Football Federation says coach Corentin Martins will remain in charge of Madagascar as he continues his rebuilding project, with qualification for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations the team's clear objective.

This comes after the Frenchman expired contract was extended to lead the national team on a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

The agreement was officially signed at the Barea Mahamasina Stadium over the weekend, ending weeks of negotiations after Martins' previous contract expired in January.

The renewal signals the federation's commitment to continuity as Madagascar target qualification for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations and aim to build on encouraging performances over the past year.

In a statement, the FMF said Martins would "continue to lead the Malagasy national team, with the objective of maintaining the positive momentum achieved so far and increasing the competitiveness of the Barea on the African stage."

Martins was initially appointed on 30 January 2025 and has overseen a transitional but progressive period for the national side.

In eight matches during 2025 -- a mix of World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies -- Madagascar recorded five victories and three defeats.

Among the notable successes were World Cup qualifying wins against the Central African Republic (4-1), Chad (3-1) and Comoros (2-1), as well as a 2-0 friendly triumph over Equatorial Guinea.

The defeats, against Ghana (3-0), Mali (4-1) and DR Congo (3-1), highlighted the gap that still exists between Madagascar and some of the continent's established powers.

Those results provided what the federation described as "valuable lessons" for both coach and squad, helping identify areas that require strengthening as Madagascar seek greater consistency at international level.

The decision to extend Martins' tenure reflects confidence in the long-term sporting project rather than a short-term fix.

The inclusion of an optional extension clause offers flexibility, allowing the federation to review progress while maintaining stability within the technical setup.

For a national team still consolidating its place among Africa's competitive sides, continuity has been viewed as crucial.

Frequent managerial changes have often disrupted momentum in African football, and Madagascar's leadership appear keen to avoid such instability.

Martins' task now is to translate promise into sustained results. Qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations remains the primary objective, with upcoming qualifiers expected to define the next phase of the project.

The coach is also continuing work on squad development, blending experienced internationals with emerging talent in a bid to create a more balanced and competitive group. Federation officials believe his familiarity with the players and understanding of the local football environment will prove decisive.

Madagascar enjoyed a historic TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations campaign in 2019, reaching the quarter-finals in their tournament debut, and supporters remain eager to see the Barea return to continental prominence.

While expectations are growing, the federation has emphasised gradual progress rather than immediate transformation. The coming year will test whether the stability offered by Martins' extension can deliver tangible improvements on the pitch.

For now, the message from the Malagasy Football Federation is clear: the project continues, and Corentin Martins remains at its centre as Madagascar look to strengthen their position in African football.