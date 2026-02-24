Sudan: TSC President Says No Options but Defeating Rebellion or Its Surrender, Doors Open to Those Who Lay Down Arms

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, declared on Sunday that there are no options other than pressing ahead until the rebellion is eliminated or compelled to surrender, while affirming that the door remains open to those who choose to lay down their arms.

The TSC President made the remarks during a graduation ceremony for new batches of officers from the colleges of Karary University. The graduating classes included the 25th batch of the College of Engineering, the 9th batch of the College of Medicine, the 10th batch of the College of Pharmacy, the 10th batch of the College of Oral and Dental Medicine, and the 24th batch of the Naval College.

Addressing the ceremony, the TSC President affirmed that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Sudanese people will continue the "Battle of Dignity" until the defeat and eradication of the terrorist rebel militia.

"There are no solutions before us except to proceed with the battle to its ultimate conclusion, or the surrender of the enemy and its elimination," he said.

At the same time, he renewed the pardon and forgiveness for fighters whom he said had been misled, stating that "the doors of repentance remain open." He added that, as Sudanese, "we uphold the values necessary to reunify the nation."

He clarified that the Armed Forces bear no hostility toward any party that took up arms due to incitement or misinformation, calling on them to lay down their weapons and return. He welcomed all who choose to stand with the nation, noting the armed groups that have joined the Armed Forces and redirected their weapons toward the common enemy.

In a message to political actors, Al-Burhan said the doors are open to anyone demonstrating a sincere desire to return to what he termed the voice of truth, while cautioning that continued hostility and the fabrication of accusations against the army and the Sudanese people would face accountability.

He further outlined that the next phase will focus on building a "smart army" grounded in science and technology, stressing that information and advanced technologies have become integral to modern warfare. He disclosed plans to enhance scientific research mechanisms in aviation and drones, mobile weapons systems and defense platforms, as well as to recruit young engineering and technical cadres to bolster military capabilities.

The TSC President paid tribute to the resilience of the Sudanese people and their alignment behind the Armed Forces in the existential battle to deter the Dagalo militia, noting that this is among the most difficult conflicts the Sudanese people have faced.

He reaffirmed that the military establishment will remain steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, defending the homeland, and securing stability and security--free from partisan or tribal affiliation--under the unified slogan "Allah - the Nation."

The TSC President also commended the pioneering role played by Karary University in supplying the Armed Forces with qualified cadres across various disciplines.

He congratulated the graduates, underscoring the magnitude of the national responsibility entrusted to them in protecting the state's resources, safeguarding its security and stability, and ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity.