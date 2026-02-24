Somalia: EU's Top Diplomat Rallies Leaders Behind Inter-Somali Dialogue and National Unity

Today, the European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro, hosted an iftar at the EU diplomatic compound in Mogadishu, bringing together senior leaders from across Somalia's political and civic landscape in a renewed call for dialogue and national unity.

The gathering was attended by senior officials of the Federal Government of Somalia, opposition political figures, diplomats from the international community, representatives of civil society and members of the media. Held in honour of the holy month of Ramadan, widely regarded as a time of peace, mercy and forgiveness, the event offered an opportunity for reflection and open exchange at a critical moment for the country.

In her remarks, Ambassador Di Mauro encouraged Somali leaders to continue pursuing dialogue as they place national interest above political differences and to work towards consensus on key priorities, including the electoral process, security arrangements and the constitutional review. She stressed that sustainable progress depends on inclusive dialogue and a willingness to engage in constructive compromise.

In the past six months since assuming her duties in Mogadishu, the EU Ambassador has engaged in consultations with political actors across the spectrum, supporting efforts to bring together the federal government and opposition leaders and offering the good offices of the EU to facilitate a Somali-led and Somali-owned process. Her engagement has focused on fostering trust, reducing tensions and encouraging implementable solutions to issues of political contention, according to a senior official of the federal government.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Di Mauro commended the resilience and determination of the Somali people. She expressed confidence that, despite challenges along the way, Somali leaders can forge a common understanding and advance a shared national agenda grounded in cooperation and mutual respect.

A veteran diplomat with extensive experience, Ambassador Di Mauro, has positioned the European Union as a consistent partner in Somalia's journey toward lasting stability, democratic governance and long-term development. The EU, the leading donor to Somalia's developmental priorities, continues to support state-building, security reform and humanitarian assistance while promoting dialogue as the foundation for lasting peace.

Today's iftar served not only as a symbolic moment of solidarity during Ramadan but also as a practical step in reinforcing inclusive engagement and national harmony among Somalia's leaders.