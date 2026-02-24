Ethiopia: Tigray Admin Rejects Election Board Decision

opinion

The Tigray Interim Administration has rejected a decision from the National Election Board to suspend regional council elections in five disputed districts, warning it could provoke "grave and far-reaching consequences."

Earlier today, the Board announced that voters in Humera, Adiremets, Korem Afla, Telemt, and Alamata will elect federal representatives only when the country goes to the polls on June 1.

A statement issued in response by the Tigray administration describes the decision as one that "openly contravenes both the Constitution and the Pretoria Agreement."

Election officials say regional-level elections will be conducted once the territorial dispute between the Tigray and Amhara regions, which has been brought before the House of Federation, is resolved.

Authorities in Tigray, however, call for "an immediate reconsideration and correction of this dangerous path."