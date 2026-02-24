Zimbabwe Suffers First Defeat At T20 World Cup

The Zimbabwe national cricket team recorded their first defeat at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday after suffering a heavy 107-run loss to the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

The match marked Zimbabwe's first outing in the Super 8 stage, where they still have two crucial fixtures to play.

Zimbabwe endured a difficult afternoon in the field, producing a below-par fielding display that allowed West Indies to pile on 254 runs in their allotted 20 overs, the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. Only Sri Lanka's 260-6 against Kenya in the 2007 edition stands above it.

Player of the Match Shimron Hetmyer was in devastating form, smashing 85 runs off just 34 deliveries. His explosive innings included seven sixes and seven fours, dismantling Zimbabwe's bowling attack.

Left-handed batsman Rovman Powell also made a significant contribution, scoring 59 runs off 35 balls to push West Indies to a daunting total.

Chasing 254, Zimbabwe faltered early and never recovered under the pressure of the steep target.

The Chevrons' top order failed to fire, collectively managing only 47 runs. Despite some late resistance, the run rate proved too demanding.

Brad Evans emerged as Zimbabwe's top scorer with a brisk 43 runs off 21 balls, while captain Sikandar Raza added 27 off 20 deliveries.

Four Zimbabwean batsmen, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani and Graeme Cremer, were dismissed for ducks, compounding the team's struggles as they were bowled out for 147 runs in 17 overs.

Zimbabwe will now turn their focus to a tough second Super 8 encounter against India on Thursday, before concluding its group campaign against regional rivals South Africa on March 1.

With only the top two teams from each Super 8 group advancing to the semi-finals, Zimbabwe must win both remaining matches against India and South Africa to stand any chance of progressing.