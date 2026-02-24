Botswana: Kgomokasitwa Welcomes Road Infrastructure Development

Kgomokasitwa — Kgomokasitwa residents and other villages in the Moshupa District can look forward to improved connectivity and economic opportunities, as the government has awarded a contract for the construction of the 60-kilometre Digawana-Molapowabojang-Kgomokasitwa-Magotlhwane-Ntlhantlhe road at a cost of P558.2 million.

The announcement was made by Assistant Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mr Keoagile Atamelang during a kgotla meeting in Kgomokasitwa on Thursday, who confirmed that the project has been awarded to SteelBase Construction (Pty) Ltd.

Mr Atamelang noted that the new paved road would bring substantial benefits, including better service delivery to communities along the route and the creation of employment opportunities for local residents during construction and beyond.

However, he said his ministry continues to grapple with persistent challenges in road development, such as delays caused by some land owners refusing to grant right-of-way for projects, as well as slow relocation of utility services by relevant departments from proposed routes.

Residents, for their part, welcomed the announcement, expressing appreciation for the long-awaited upgrade. They urged authorities to grade the existing road in the interim to ease current mobility difficulties while construction preparations were underway.

Following the address, Mr Atamelang conducted a site inspection, touring the section of the road from Kgomokasitwa to Tshweneyagae to assess its present condition and better understand community needs.

This project underscores the government's commitment to addressing infrastructure gaps in rural areas, with the new road expected to improve access, boost trade, and support overall development in the Moshupa District and surrounding regions. BOPA

