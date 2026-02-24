South Africa: Roedean-King David Row - - Children Pay the Price When Adults Talk Past Each Other

23 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mark Potterton and Marc Loon

When a tennis match cancellation escalates into resignations, Roedean and King David schools highlight the urgent need for constructive dialogue amid cultural divides.

A dispute between two of Johannesburg's most prestigious religious private schools ended with Roedean High School head Phuti Mogale and its board chair, Dale Quaker, resigning, following a controversy over the school's failure to honour a tennis fixture against King David Linksfield High School. King David Linksfield is a Jewish co-ed day school established in 1955. Roedean is a prominent Anglican-affiliated independent girls' boarding and day school, founded in 1903.

The incident centred on a private phone call on 2 February between the two school heads in which Mogale revealed to the principal of King David High School, Lorraine Srage, that she was under pressure from Roedean parents to avoid playing against a Jewish school.

Despite Mogale's stated intention to honour the fixture, the Roedean team was absent when King David learners arrived to play on 3 February. Roedean communicated that the reason for the cancellation was a clash with academic timetables, which the leaked phone conversation disproved.

In the recording, Mogale says Roedean parents did not want their daughters playing against King David girls because this did not align with the ANC-led government's stance on Israel.

Srage asks whether the parental objection is because...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.