South Africa: Roedean-King David Row - - Children Pay the Price When Adults Talk Past Each Other

When a tennis match cancellation escalates into resignations, Roedean and King David schools highlight the urgent need for constructive dialogue amid cultural divides.

A dispute between two of Johannesburg's most prestigious religious private schools ended with Roedean High School head Phuti Mogale and its board chair, Dale Quaker, resigning, following a controversy over the school's failure to honour a tennis fixture against King David Linksfield High School. King David Linksfield is a Jewish co-ed day school established in 1955. Roedean is a prominent Anglican-affiliated independent girls' boarding and day school, founded in 1903.

The incident centred on a private phone call on 2 February between the two school heads in which Mogale revealed to the principal of King David High School, Lorraine Srage, that she was under pressure from Roedean parents to avoid playing against a Jewish school.

Despite Mogale's stated intention to honour the fixture, the Roedean team was absent when King David learners arrived to play on 3 February. Roedean communicated that the reason for the cancellation was a clash with academic timetables, which the leaked phone conversation disproved.

In the recording, Mogale says Roedean parents did not want their daughters playing against King David girls because this did not align with the ANC-led government's stance on Israel.

Srage asks whether the parental objection is because...